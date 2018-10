Missing Witham teenager is found in Braintree

Missing Essex teenager Shaun Grannell has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 14-year-old boy missing from his home in Witham has been found following an appeal.

Shaun Grannell was found in Braintree last night and Essex Police thanked the public for their help sharing the appeal.