Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Have you seen missing woman Camilla Tarr.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For police are appealing for help in tracing the 45-year-old from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds.

Camilla was last seen leaving her home address at 11am, yesterday, Monday, October 29.

She was travelling in a grey Renault Espace, registration number AY08 XBX but has not been seen or heard from since.

Camilla is described as 5ft 4in tall with shoulder-length dark brown, wavy hair. She was wearing a green trench coat, ankle boots and dress with leggings.

Her family and officers from Suffolk Police are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Camilla or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 346 of October 29.