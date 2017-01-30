Missing 16-year-old Jade Hood from Great Horkesley found

Jade Hood, who has gone missing from Great Horkesley in Essex Archant

Police are no longer searching for a teenage girl who failed to return to her home after school in Great Horkesley, near Colchester on Friday.

Essex Police officers launched the appeal to find 16-year-old Jade Hood, who was reported missing by her family at 4.15pm that day.

A force spokesman said the teenager, who was considered vulnerable, has since been found safe and well.

Officers thanked members of the public for their assistance with the appeal.