Missing 91-year-old man from Wrentham is found safe and well
15:26 13 January 2017
Archant
A 91-year-old Suffolk man who went missing from his home in Wrentham yesterday has been found safe and well.
Clifford Wood had last been seen at his home in Wrentham, north of Southwold, at 5.15pm yesterday, Thursday January 12.
Today, a police spokesman confirmed Mr Wood had been found in the Westhall area.
He said: “Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”