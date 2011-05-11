Missing cat Marmaduke rescued from 15-foot drain pipe on Christmas Day in Chelmsford

Firefighters (stock image) Archant

A missing cat which had fallen down a 15-foot drain pipe was dramatically rescued on Christmas Day in Chelmsford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two-year-old moggy Marmaduke was reunited with its thankful owner after being flushed out of its predicament in Wood Street.

Marmaduke has been missing since Christmas Eve afternoon, but was heard meowing from a drain.

However, the owners and RSPCA couldn’t reach her. Two fire engines, including an Urban Search and Rescue appliance, were then called to the scene at 11.54am.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Our Urban Search and Rescue team attended with their specialist camera equipment and worked with firefighters from Chelmsford to pin point the exact location of the cat.

“After several attempts to reach the cat, they decided the best way to get the cat was to flush water into the drain from the opposite direction and have a net ready to scoop the cat up into it.

“Luckily, the cat came out and was reunited with its very thankful owners. The cat didn’t seem to have any injuries, but it will get checked over by the vet as a precaution.”