Missing Colchester man John Coupland found

A Colchester man reported missing to police has been found.

Police launched an appeal to help find John Coupland, 32, who disappeared before paramedics could finish treating him for a head injury at around 1am this morning on the corner of Crouch Street and Head Street in the town.

On Friday evening, Essex Police announced he had been found.