Missing Great Bromley teen with links to Colchester Marcia Candian has been found

Marcia Candian Archant

A teenager who was reported missing from the Great Bromley area of Tendring in Essex has been found,

Marcia Candian, 15, had been last seen at around 10.30am yesterday.

Essex Police made an appeal to trace her last night, reporting concerns for her welfare.

This morning the force said: “Marcia has now been found. Thanks for your assistance.”