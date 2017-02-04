Missing Ipswich man Phillip Proffitt, 88, found

Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88 Archant

Police who were appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich have found him safe and well.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phillip Proffitt had last been seen at his home address in Bridgwater Road, Ipswich, at around 9.50am today, Saturday February 4.

Suffolk police said he had not been seen since.

When he was last seen Mr Proffitt was wearing a navy jacket, light coloured trousers, a tan peaked cap and glasses.

A police spokesman said: “He left the house on foot and may appear confused.”

Officers were concerned for Mr Proffitt’s welfare and asked anyone who had seen him to get in touch.

They thanked members of the public and the media for their help with the appeal after confirming the 88-year-old had been found safe and well.