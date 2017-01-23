Overcast

Missing Ipswich woman Amanda Mitchell found ‘safe’ in Felixstowe

21:10 23 January 2017

An Ipswich woman who was reported missing to police today has been found “safe” by officers in Felixstowe.

Comment

Suffolk Constabulary issued a missing person appeal this evening after it was reported to the force that Amanda Mitchell, 45, of Redwing Close, had last been seen at Tesco Copdock at 9.30am this morning.

She had failed to return home and had not been in contact with her family, Suffolk Constabulary said in an appeal to help find her.

Officers were also “concerned” for her welfare, the force said.

But later on Monday night, police announced that she had been found “safe” by officers in Felixstowe.

In a statement, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Following an appeal earlier for Amanda Mitchell missing from Ipswich, Suffolk, Amanda has been found safe in Felixstowe by police officers this evening Monday January 23 2017.”

No further details about the incident were released by the force.

Sites for 7,900 new homes in Suffolk Coastal finally agreed as policies judged ‘sound’

19:37 Richard Cornwell
Felixstowe - 1,700 new homes will be built in the next 15 years.

Community leaders in east Suffolk will be better equipped to fend off unwanted developments – after their proposed sites for new homes were approved by a planning inspector.

Video: Wife of Chris Naya from Manningtree makes plea for help to find his attackers

17:38 Will Lodge
Jess Naya, at the bridge in Central Park, Chelmsford, near where her husband Chris was attacked. Photo: Will Lodge/Archant

The wife of a dad-of-five who has been left with severe injuries after a late-night assault has made a heartfelt plea for witnesses to come forward.

Tribute to Suffolk filmmaker Adrian Vitoria who worked with Robert De Niro and directed Hollyoaks

18:41 Gemma Mitchell
A shot of Adrian Vitoria taken by his brother, Richard Bastick, a professional photographer.

The sister of a renowned Suffolk filmmaker who fought brain cancer with “determination and incredible strength” is calling for more research into the disease following his death.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

18:10 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

The director of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video has praised the Suffolk community for helping during the filming.

Hidden Harms mental health conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich

18:05 Matt Stott
The 2017 Hidden Harms conference at the University of Suffolk. Pictured: Dr Emma Bond, University of Suffolk. Pic: Gregg Brown.

A national conference discussing how mental health issues affect young people and what support should be provided took place at the University of Suffolk today.

Inquest opens into death of man who died at a home in Bury St Edmunds

17:47 Emily Townsend
Police at the scene of an incident in Samuel Street Walk

A production manager who moved to Suffolk from Northumberland died after suffering a head injury, an inquest has heard.

