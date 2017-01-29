Overcast

Missing teenager Max James found ‘safe and well’

16:58 29 January 2017

Police thanked the media and public for their help

A missing 14-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire who police thought might have been in Ipswich has been found.

Comment

Max James, from Aylesbury, was found “safe and well” on Saturday, January 28 after he was last seen on Thursday, January 26.

Suffolk Constabulary released an appeal yesterday afternoon for information on behalf of Thames Valley Police to help trace the missing teenager.

A statement from Thames Valley Police issued on Sunday afternoon read: “Thames Valley Police can confirm that a missing boy from Aylesbury has been located.

“Max James, aged 14, was found safe and well yesterday (28/1).

We would like to thank the public and the media for their help in sharing the appeal.”

Police in Essex have also this morning released an appeal for another missing teenage, 16-year-old Jade Hood from Great Horkesley.

She was reported missing by her family yesterday afternoon and was described as “vulnerable” by a force spokesman.

Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

19:00
The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land.

Fears have been voiced that building 200 new homes will harm a designated beauty spot on the edge of Felixstowe.

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

16:02 Chris Shimwell
Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

The mother of missing RAF Honington airman Corrie McKeague has defended the work of a private investigation team in the search for her son – amid a report there were concerns about the company.

‘Don’t always be fooled by Ofsted ratings’, says head of Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich

17:48 Matt stott matt.stott@archant.co.uk
Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich.

An Ipswich headteacher has told parents to not be “fooled” by Ofsted ratings after defending her primary school following an inspection.

Gallery: Mat Bayfield’s record-breaking charity walk at Glemham Hall for The Brain Tumour Charity

17:04 Matthew Stott
Mat Bayfield's 'Walk and Talk' fundraising walk for The Brain Tumour Charity on Sunday from Glemham Hall. Pictured with his girlfriend, Kelly Pritchard. Credit: Seanna Hughes.

Mat Bayfield didn’t know what to expect when he turned up at Glemham Hall at 8am this morning.

Success at Ipswich Museum as hundreds visit in first month of Sunday openings

17:59 Jason Noble
Alice Brannagan enjoying a Sunday out at Ipswich Museum.

Staff at Ipswich Museum have hailed the decision to open on Sundays as hundreds of adults and children have walked through its doors in the first month of the plan.

New homes, hotels and restaurants for Ipswich’s riverside at Grafton Way

17:54 Paul Geater
Proposed development of land next to Grafton Way, Ipswich.

One of the largest development sites in central Ipswich has been sold – and could be used for scores of new homes as well as a hotel and restaurants.

