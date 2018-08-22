Popular model railway exhibition near Bury St Edmunds returns

Hundreds of people are expected to visit a popular model railway exhibition in west Suffolk next month.

Bury St Edmunds Model Railway Club’s model exhibition will be held at Thurston College’s Beyton campus on Saturday, September 22, from 10am-4pm.

Last year, more than 550 people visited the event and the 2018 exhibition will feature 22 working model layouts and 18 traders, with seven of the layouts being new to the circuit.

The event supports two charities by donating exhibition space to both the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the My WiSH charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Chris Day, exhibition manager, said he was particularly pleased to secure the Long Melford Junction layout, which is owned by Nigel Locke.

He said: “Bury St Edmunds Model Railway Club has been exceedingly fortunate to secure this layout for a one day show as due to the complexities and size (34ft long) of the layout it is usually only available for a two-day shows.”

Entry is £5 for adults and £4 for concessions. Under 14s, who must be accompanied by an adult, are free.

Further information is available at www.burystedmundsmrc.com