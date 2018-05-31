Find out where you can save money in Suffolk

From zoo trips, meals out and sports activities - check out the latest deals here.

Colchester Zoo

If you have been craving a trip to the zoo now is the perfect time to do it as you can save up to 22%.

You have until September 20 to have a day out at Colchester Zoo for less money when you purchase a ticket on Groupon.

The money saving site is currently selling entry tickets to the venue for reduced prices - adult tickets are £18.50 instead of £22.99, children tickets are £12.50 instead of £15.99, for a senior citizen it is £16.50 instead of £20.99, and entry for a person with a disability is £9.25 instead of £11.50.

You can take a look at the deal here, make sure you read the fine print.

Tostock Animal Park

From adorable mini pigs, cute donkeys and sweet baby llama’s Tostock Animal Park has it all. This great farm is perfect for a summer holiday family day out.

To make it better you can currently save up to 30% off - adult entry was £6 and is now £4.50, child entry was £4 and is now £3, the one child and two adult deal has gone from £16 to £12 and two children with two adults is now £14 instead of £20.

To get this deal you need to download a voucher from here - make sure you read the fine print too.

Go Bananas

If your kids need to burn some steam off during the summer holidays this deal is perfect for you.

You can save up to 50% off by downloading a voucher here.

For one child aged 2-12 years-old it costs £3.95 instead of £6.50, for two children aged 2-12 years-old it costs £6.95 instead of £13, and for four children it is £12.95 instead of £26.

Please note the voucher expires four months after purchase so make sure you don’t forget to use it.

Superbowl UK Ipswich

Try something new with your children this summer. The Superbowl UK venue in Ipswich currently has money off when you download a voucher.

Two people can play Ninja obstacle course for £9.90 meaning they save 48%, three can play for £15.70 which means a saving of 45%, if there are four of you playing it will be £21 meaning you save 45%, for five it is £27 resulting in savings of 43% and for six it is £32.70 so you save 43%.

This deal expires on September 30 so make sure you download the voucher here and gather some friends.

Stonham Barns golf centre

Have you ever played foot golf? You can give it a go at the Stonham Barns Golf Centre for up to 50% off at the moment.

If you are playing alone it is £8 instead of £12, for two it is £13 instead of £24, and for four it is £24 instead of £48.

You can purchase the deal here but it does expire four months after purchase so make sure you use it.

Frankie & Benny’s

Isn’t it time you treated yourself to a meal out? Well, you have until October 31 to get up to 63% off at your local Frankie & Benny’s.

For £19.99 you and one other person can enjoy a two course a la carte meal. The deal includes a choice of starter and main or a main and dessert.

The new a la carte menu is full of delicious options for you to pick from including chicken wings, steak and fries, chocolate brownie and ice cream sundae, New York giant pizza and more.

You can purchase the voucher here, make sure you present it on arrival.

Toby Carvery

Get the family together and enjoy a delicious roast at your local Toby Carvery.

You have until September 29 to take advantage of this deal where you can save up to 29%.

For two people to enjoy a carvery meal and a drink each it will be £14.95 instead of £21.08, for four people it will be £29.90 instead of £42.16, and for six it will be £44.85 instead of £63.24.

You can download a voucher here but make sure you always read the small print. Please note the voucher can’t be used on Sundays.