Monkwick Infant and Nursery School loses ‘good’ Ofsted rating after becoming academy

Monkwick Infant and Nursery School, Colchester. Photo: Seana Hughes

The Ofsted rating of a growing Colchester primary school has been downgraded after its first inspection since becoming an academy last year.

Monkwick Infant and Nursery School has been rated ‘requires improvement’ after an inspection by the education watchdog last month.

It was previously rated ‘good’ in February 2011 when run by Essex County Council.

The school became an academy in 2014 and joined the Sigma Academy Trust last September. Senior leaders admitted they are “disappointed” but pledged to act on Ofsted’s findings.

The school, attended by 302 children aged two to seven, is based in School Road, Monkwick.

Lead inspector Paul Tomkow said leaders have created a “caring and welcoming” school in which pupils behave well and develop good attitudes to learning, but said they have not created a “culture of high achievement” in every class.

He found inconsistent teaching, including low expectation levels in history and science.

He wrote: “Over the past two years, the school has expanded and there have been many changes in the school’s leadership structure.

“Many middle leaders are new to their role and have not yet had an impact on the quality of teaching or the standards being achieved”

He said the most-able pupils are not challenged enough and do not make the progress they should, while some teachers fail to correct errors when marking work.

But he said children make “good progress” in early years and described pupils’ social, moral, spiritual and cultural development as a “great strength”.

He said the “vast majority” of pupils become “competent and confident readers”.

Headteacher Claire Holmes said senior leaders will work “relentlessly to ensure the points for improvement are addressed”.

She said: “The school is already completing a new marking and feedback policy.

“Parents and carers were overwhelmingly positive in their responses to the inspection team.”

Jeff Brindle, chief executive of the Sigma Academy Trust, which runs six schools in Essex, said: “While obviously disappointed, we believe the school has considerable strengths

“We will be working with the school to address the issues raised over the coming months.”