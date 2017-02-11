More snow showers likely today in Suffolk and Essex – but it could be 10C by midweek

A snow flurry covers Southwold in a blanket of snow on Friday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parts of Suffolk and Essex woke to a dusting of snow this morning with the region set to suffer another bitterly cold day.

Forecasters say there could be further snow and sleet showers, but many places are more likely to suffer periods of rain later this afternoon and early evening.

It will remain cold though with temperatures around 2C with a biting northeasterly wind.

Tonight could see some longer spells of rain or sleet with some snow in places.

But the cold snap is on the way out. Temperatures could rise to 5C tomorrow – and be as high as 10C by midweek.

