More than 100 attend Colchester’s ‘Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’

17:31 30 January 2017

Demonstrators during a protest in Glasgow against US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on refugees and people from seven mainly-Muslim countries. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday January 30, 2017. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Protestors in Colchester have joined in nationwide demonstrations opposing recent actions taken by US President Donald Trump.

Comment

More than 100 people are reported to have gathered by the Town Hall this evening to hear speeches from refugees, politicians and academics.

Dozens of events were held nationally alongside the “Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity” in White hall, London.

hey were organised against Mr Trump’s ban on people from some Muslim countries entering the US as well as the UK’s response.

Maria Wilby, of Colchester Refugee Action, said the turnout was impressive,

“We need to be having these public demonstrations to enable other people who may be afraid to know they can speak out too,” she added.

“As a country we must speak out against a decision that is based on prejudice.”

Members of political groups including Momentum North Essex said they would be attending and encouraging others to join them.

Colchester MP Will Quince issued a statement earlier today on Facebook saying Mr Trump’s ban would “divide communities” and urged the Prime Minister to make strong representations.

The main protest in Downing Street, which was also held at 6pm, had been expected to include speeches from politicans and public figures including: Baroness Shami Chakrabarti; Mohammed Ateek (Syrian refugee); Ed Miliband MP; Baroness Sayeeda Warsi; Caroline Lucas MP; Lily Allen and Clive Lewis MP.

In a Facebook post for the event, organisers said: “Donald Trump has imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

“That includes people who helped the US army. That includes people on holiday trying to get home via the United States. That includes people trying to be reunited with their dying parents.

“It also includes Britons with dual nationality. Like our national hero Mo Farah. Even the Iraq-born Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi.

“Theresa May has decided to ally herself with Donald Trump’s bigoted, misogynistic government. She has refused to speak out against Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan - even when her own Members of Parliament are targeted. It is not only weak, it is a matter of national shame - disgracing our country across the world.

“There are moments of terrible injustice throughout history where we look back and rightly ask - what did people do? Future generations will look back at the targeting of Muslims - as we look back at the targeting of Jews - with disgust, horror and shame. If we do not speak out, we are complicit.

“Theresa May has betrayed her own people. That doesn’t mean we have to. Let’s stand in solidarity with those targeted by Donald Trump’s hateful government, including the people of this country, outside Downing Street and all over Britain.

“Other governments - like Canada, like France, like Germany - have spoken out. Our weak, cowardly government has refused to. Let’s not have the same cowardice and betrayal as our own government.”

