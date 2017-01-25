Overcast

More than 10,000 people have cast vote so far in bid to find Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk's Producer of the Year

10:17 25 January 2017

East of England Co-op Producer of the Year awards shortlisted supplier Stephany Hardingham of Alder Tree.

Archant

More than 10,000 votes have so far been cast across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk in a poll to find the counties’ favourite local producer.

Comment
Sam Fairs and Lawrence Frohn from Hillfarm Oils near Halesworth. PHOTO: Nick ButcherSam Fairs and Lawrence Frohn from Hillfarm Oils near Halesworth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The East of England Co-op’s annual Producer of the Year awards is a celebration of farmers, growers and producers and the public gets to cast its vote for its favourite county producer until Tuesday, January 31.

Two of the regional retail chain’s suppliers from each county battle it out to find the best county winner, and these then go forward to the finals in March to find the best overall producer.

Alder Tree Cream Ices and Hillfarm Oils are flying the flag for Suffolk, while Marriage’s and Great Tilkey Honey in Essex.

are vying for the Essex title. Meanwhile, in Norfolk, Krusty Loaf and Dann’s Farm Ice Cream are battling it out for top county spot.

East of England Co-op Producer of the Year awards shortlisted supplier Hannah Marriage of Marriage's flour.East of England Co-op Producer of the Year awards shortlisted supplier Hannah Marriage of Marriage's flour.

Stephany Hardingham, from Alder Tree, near Needham Market, said she was “delighted” to have made the shortlist.

“It makes me proud to see people enjoying our products,” she said.

Lawrence Frohn from Hillfarm Oils, at Heveningham, near Halesworth, said today there were around 30 to 40 cold press rapeseed oil makers in the UK, but when Hillfarm started in 2004, it was the first in the UK.

“We are delighted to be recognised by the East of England Coop in this award and hope we secure the top spot.”

East of England Co-op Producer of the Year awards shortlisted supplier Michael Coe of Great Tilkey Honey.East of England Co-op Producer of the Year awards shortlisted supplier Michael Coe of Great Tilkey Honey.

Hannah Marriage, who is the sixth generation of the family to work at Marriage’s in Chelmsford, urged people to cast their votes.

“We think we mill the best flour in the country,” she said.

Michael Coe, founder of Great Tilkey Honey at Coggeshall, said the business had been a “labour of love”, with late nights and lots of bee stings.

“It’s great to have the recognition as being one of the top producers in Essex and unbelievable to have so much public support,” he said.

Everyone who casts a vote will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win £100 of shopping vouchers.

To find out more about each of the shortlisted producers, and to cast your vote, visit www.eastofengland.coop/poty2017

More than 10,000 people have cast vote so far in bid to find Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk's Producer of the Year

6 minutes ago Sarah Chambers

