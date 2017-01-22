More than 500 runners compete in scenic cross country race at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead

Runners braved the frosty conditions this morning to take on a picturesque race alongside the River Orwell.

The annual event, organised by Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, started and finished at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead and was open to members of the 53-12 cross country league, made up of clubs in Suffolk and north Essex.

Despite temperatures dropping to -8C (17.6F) in parts of the region last night, the coldest recorded in four years, more than 500 people competed.

Ipswich’s cross country secretary Brian Rogers said: “Everyone seemed to enjoy it, we had good feedback.

“It’s such a beautiful course, near the Orwell Bridge and River.”

There was a junior race of one-and-a-half miles, and a senior course of nearly five miles.

The men’s winner was Craig Fiddaman; first woman was Sara Bird; and fastest junior was Thomas Abbott.

It was the fourth time Ipswich Jaffa Running Club has held its cross country event at Suffolk Food Hall.

