Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: -1°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

More trains on the way for region

06:00 23 January 2017

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

Archant

Extra trains are being brought in on the main line between Ipswich and London in a bid to maintain services while an upgrade is carried out.

Comment

Greater Anglia is hiring 10 further Class 321 electric units to operate on the main line between London and Ipswich, Colchester, Clacton and Southend Victoria.

The initial hiring period will ensure services are covered while part of the company’s existing fleet of these trains is upgraded with air conditioning, wi-fi, and new seats and carpets.

But eight of the trains will be retained once all the upgraded trains have returned. They will be used to increase capacity on peak-hours services.

Greater Anglia’s Managing Director Jamie Burles said: “I’m pleased to announce that while we continue the major upgrade of our Class 321 fleet, the procurement of ten additional trains will help to maintain service reliability and ensure that peak time trains have the correct number of carriages, and therefore seats, to help ensure that commuters experience a comfortable journey.”

Once the refurbishment programme is complete, the additional trains will be used to provide extra seats at peak times.

These enhancements will then be followed by Greater Anglia’s transformation programme to replace its entire train fleet with brand new, state of the art trains during 2019/20.

The upgrade work is expected to be completed by June 2018 and will see 30 of the trains given a new lease of life.

But they will only work in East Anglia for about two years – Greater Anglia’s entire train fleet is due to be replaced with brand new trains between 2019 and 2020.

Eventually these suburban trains will be replaced by new “Aventra” trains which are due to be built by UK train builder Bombardier in its Derby factory.

Once the brand new trains have arrived, these electric units are expected to be sent to other parts of the country.

Keywords: United Kingdom Victoria Ipswich London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Essex Police appeal for help to find missing Marcia Candian

Yesterday, 23:30
Marcia Candian

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager who has gone missing from the Great Bromley area of Tendring.

Prime Minister Theresa May insists GPs must open for longer in East Anglia

00:01 Annabelle Dickson
Home Secretary Theresa May makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London following the jury verdict into the 96 Liverpool fans that died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 27, 2016. See PA story INQUEST Hillsborough. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The prime minister has insisted GPs are “part of the solution” to the NHS crisis after she faced an angry backlash from local family doctors following a Number 10 threat over opening hours.

Bells to chime again at Ipswich’s St Margaret’s Church thanks to Heritage Lottery Fund

Yesterday, 21:08 Jason Noble
Rev David Cutts with Keth Jones, Stan Gaskin, Lucy Drake, Jon Grierson, John Gert.

An historic church in Ipswich will be ringing in a new era in its 700-year history after securing nearly £164,000 to restore and re-hang its bells and re-open to the public.

Gallery: More than 500 runners compete in scenic cross country race at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead

Yesterday, 20:39 Gemma Mitchell
017 NB Ipswich Jaffa Cross Country at Suffolk Food Hall on Sunday. Adults Race.

Runners braved the frosty conditions this morning to take on a picturesque race alongside the River Orwell.

Man in 30s dies during crash in Starston

Yesterday, 19:29 Gemma Mitchell
An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

A man last night died when his car came off a village road and overturned.

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

Yesterday, 18:55 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a cow.

Traffic was brought to a standstill tonight when a cow broke loose and made its way onto a main road in Suffolk.

Updated: Knife-wielding robber makes off with ‘couple of hundred pounds’ from Colchester McColl’s

Yesterday, 18:23 Gemma Mitchell and Matt Reason
McColl’'s in Colchester, where an armed robber attacked on Friday night.

A masked robber threatened a Colchester shopkeeper with a knife before making off with cash during an attack branded “disgraceful” by the town’s MP.

Most read

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Opinion: Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill beats Paris, Vienna and the pyramids of Egypt

The frozen mere in front of the castle on the hill at Framlingham. Picture: Sophie Pope

Essex Police appeal for help to find missing Marcia Candian

Marcia Candian

Firefighters tackle blaze in roof of historic St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, near Stowmarket

Curate, Rev Chris Hood at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wetherden, which suffered a fire at the end of Sunday service. Credit: Nigel Brown

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24