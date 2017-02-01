Mother and daughter in hospital after ‘accidental’ house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

A house fire in Ipswich which left a mother and daughter in hospital last night is believed to be accidental.

Six fire engines and police were called to the blaze in Malcolm Road, at the Cheshire Close junction, at 7pm. Smoke could be seen billowing out of a top-floor bedroom but there were no serious injuries.

It comes just days after a fatal bungalow fire in nearby Reid Close. The body of Mandy Miller, 47, was found inside the bungalow last Thursday night.

The properties are separated by around 50 yards in the new-build council estate near Felixstowe Road.

Investigations into both fires remain ongoing, but they are not being linked. They are being treated as non-suspicious accidental fires.

Ipswich Borough Council has moved to reassure residents after concerns were raised.

A spokesman said: “We are liaising with the fire service and will make any repairs to the house as soon as possible.

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

“We understand the two fires are not related nor are they considered to be the result of any defects.”

The fire was out and under control by 7.40pm. A dog and three cats were also made safe.

A neighbour ran into the semi-detached property, but the mother and daughter did not require rescuing, neighbours said.

Simon Hurst, station commander at the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It looks like an accidental, electrical fire which started in the bedroom.

“We are aware of the very close proximity (to the Reid Close fire) but there are no links. It just seems a like a coincidence that we have had two quite severe fires in the same road within a week of each other.”

He said the blaze activated the property’s smoke alarm and the mother tried to put out the fire before crews arrived.

Flowers placed outside the home of Mandy Miller in Reid Close, Ipswich, who died after a house fire. Flowers placed outside the home of Mandy Miller in Reid Close, Ipswich, who died after a house fire.

The mother suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital as a precaution, along with her daughter, he added.

Neighbours also praised the fire service for their quick response. One said: “It is very reassuring.”

Police were also called to a “domestic incident” relating to the fire at Ipswich Hospital at 8pm last night. There were no arrests.

Meanwhile, a dozen bunches of flowers have been laid outside the home of mother-of-one Miss Miller. One said: “RIP Angel.”

Her family, now based in America, paid tribute to her last week.