Mother and daughter in hospital and police called after house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital after a house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich last night.

Police were also called to Ipswich Hospital for two hours for a “domestic incident” in relation to the fire last night.

It comes a week after a fatal house fire in Reid Close, off Malcolm Road, last week. The two fires are not being linked, the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Emergency services were first called to the blaze in Malcolm Road at around 7pm.

Six fire engines attended the fire, two from Ipswich East, two from Princes Street, an aerial ladder from Ipswich East and a support vehicle from Woodbridge.

Speaking at the scene, station commander Simon Hurst said: “When the first crews got there was quite a severe fire on the first floor so we requested assistance from other crews.

“Both the occupants were out by the time we arrived but there were still animals in the property.

“A mother and a daughter were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“There was also a severe fire in one of the front bedrooms and the property was affected by smoke.

“The owner had a dog and three cats all downstairs but we safely removed them from the house.

“There was still a lot of smoke upstairs so we ventilation used fans which improves visibility and makes the life of a fire fighter much easier.”

Crews wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using two hose reels and then used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

A spokesman for the fire service added at present they had not identified a specific cause for the fire.

Fire crews called a stop on the fire at 7.39pm.

This morning, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said the fire was not suspicious.

The force spokesman added that police were called to Ipswich Hospital at 8pm for a “domestic incident” relating to the fire incident. No-one was arrested or detained and officers left the hospital at around 10pm, the spokesman confirmed.