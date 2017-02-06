Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mother-of-four creates stunning Harry Potter, Spider-man, Dr Who and Ipswich Town book-folding artworks

08:21 06 February 2017

Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Archant

Transforming unwanted books into intricate works of art, Lisa Auty creates these amazing book-folding masterpieces between her daily school runs.

Comment
Lisa created this Harry Potter logo by carefully folding each page of the bookLisa created this Harry Potter logo by carefully folding each page of the book

The mother of-four from Ipswich learned the technique to keep herself entertained after her twin boys Lewis and Alex, four, started school.

Entirely self taught, Miss Auty, 34, picked up the skill by watching tutorial videos on Youtube and then having a go herself.

Lisa Auty took up the craft to keep herself entertained between school runsLisa Auty took up the craft to keep herself entertained between school runs

Starting off with simple patterns, she now creates complex pieces inspired by well-known characters like Harry Potter and Spider-man and idols of cinema and music like Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe.

“I started with a simple heart pattern, it is the one everyone starts off with as it is one of the easiest to do.

Although this is one of her more simple designs, Miss Auty says it is still one of her favouritesAlthough this is one of her more simple designs, Miss Auty says it is still one of her favourites

“A simple one that says ‘home’ or ‘mum’ will take a day to complete.

“Other more complicated designs can take four to five days because they are so intricate and I do them between school runs.”

Miss Auty has also created piece featuring Dr Who and his TardisMiss Auty has also created piece featuring Dr Who and his Tardis

After choosing a suitable image to use, she converts it into a pattern, marks up the book and then painstakingly folds each page to a point.

“I am always amazed when the picture emerges from the pages,” she said.

Miss Auty says this Spider-man piece is one of her favouritesMiss Auty says this Spider-man piece is one of her favourites

“I am still shocked I can fold a book into a picture, that’s what keeps me going.

“My favourites are the home with a heart traditional book fold and also I love the Spider-man and Marilyn Monroe one I completed.

Lisa has progressed to more advanced designs, like this one of guitar legend Jimi HendrixLisa has progressed to more advanced designs, like this one of guitar legend Jimi Hendrix

“I also make little hedgehogs with books with little noses, my children love them.

“I like challenging myself because although it takes ages the finished job makes it worthwhile.

She has even turned her book folding skills to the ITFC crestShe has even turned her book folding skills to the ITFC crest

“I had one that was 800 pages long.

“When you get half way through you can’t wait to see it finished.”

Miss Auty buys the books second hand or uses donated books from Ipswich Library.

Although she takes commissions for some of her book folds, charging around £10-£20 each piece to pay for printer ink and postage, Miss Auty donates most of her pieces to local children’s charities to use as raffle prizes.

Ipswich Library has agreed to display some of her work at the end of the month.

To see more of her book art, visit www.facebook.com/MyBookfolds

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Overhead wire fault causing delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

41 minutes ago Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train

Rail passengers face disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Volunteers help rough sleepers on their turf in Bury St Edmunds

46 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi.

When a former nurse saw more and more homeless people in Bury St Edmunds she decided to help.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

24 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Transforming unwanted books into intricate works of art, Lisa Auty creates these amazing book-folding masterpieces between her daily school runs.

Day King George V1 pitched up on a Suffolk beach and sang Auld Lang Syne

07:30 Steven Russell
The King and his Queen

It is 65 years since the front page of the ‘late final’ edition of the Ipswich Evening Star proclaimed THE KING IS DEAD as flags were lowered to half-mast and theatres shut for the day.

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 Paul Geater
The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

February 6 is a day tinged with sadness for the Queen

06:28 Chris Bishop
How the news was reported. Picture: Archant library

For Elizabeth II, February 6 denotes not only the beginning of her reign but a great sadness at the death of her beloved “Papa”.

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24