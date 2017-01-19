Partly Cloudy

Mother of murdered teen Breck Bednar talks at Adastral Park conference on tackling cyber-crime in Suffolk

11:08 19 January 2017

Breck Bednar's mother Lorin LaFave. Credit: Ben Kendall/PA Wire

Breck Bednar's mother Lorin LaFave. Credit: Ben Kendall/PA Wire

The mother of a teenager murdered by an online groomer highlighted some of the complexities of cyber-crime at conference in Suffolk yesterday.

Comment

Lorin LaFave lost her son Breck Bednar in February 2014 when he was fatally stabbed at a flat in Essex by Lewis Daynes, 19, of Rosebery Road, Grays, who later admitted the offence.

Her presentation, which focussed on the importance of E-Safety for young people, took place as part of the conference at Adastral Park in Martlesham Heath, organised by the Norfolk and Suffolk Local Criminal Justice Board, with support from partners including Suffolk County Council (SCC).

The conference also focussed on the impact Cyber-Crime is having on the local criminal justice system and included speakers from the police, the Crown Prosecution Service and SCC. Representatives from the University of Suffolk gave an insight to children’s everyday experiences online.

Delegates heard how cyber space provides huge opportunities for Suffolk communities but highlighted the importance of protecting against the risks.

According to the Office of National Statistics, adults in England and Wales experienced an estimated 3.6 million incidents of fraud between March 2015 and March 2016 and 52% of these were cyber related.

There were also more than two million incidents of computer misuse and 681,000 cases of unauthorised access to personal information, including hacking, while 39% of people who said they have been victims of online crime hadn’t reported it to police.

Jenny Hopkins, chairman of the Local Criminal Justice Board for Norfolk and Suffolk said: “The threat from cyber-crime and cyber enabled crime is a very real one. It is essential that we work together in Norfolk and Suffolk to raise awareness and tackle this threat. “

“It is important for us to understand how technology is misused in order to be able to tackle the vast number of crimes which have a ‘cyber’ element to them. This can be anything from online grooming, stalking or bullying, to fraud and cyber security in the home and business environment. Being safe online is a vital part of our everyday lives. It is important to continue to share ideas and best practice as we deal with the current and future challenges the continually growing cyber age could present.”

Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services added: “I am pleased to have been part of the cyber conference. The event highlighted the important work we do in partnership with other agencies to educate young people about the potential dangers as well as the benefits of the internet.

“It is important to get the message out there to encourage parents and carers to consider their children’s online safety and discuss it with them.

“Suffolk County Council is working to increase awareness about keeping children safe online. We have seen education in schools regarding e-safety improved greatly in recent years. We will continue to work closely with parents and education settings to improve online safety in the county.”

