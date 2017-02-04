Motor cruiser comes off trailer on A12 northbound close to Shell garage near Ardleigh

Vehicle and boat jackknife on A12 northbound at Ardleigh. Image: Simon Davis Archant

A motor cruiser has come off its trailer on the northbound A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witnesses say the accident is blocking both lanes and traffic has stopped in both directions.

They say both the vehicle and the motor cruiser jackknifed across the carriageway.

The crash happened close to the Shell garage near junction 29 for Ardleigh just before 12pm.

Emergency services have been called to the scene and northbound traffic is currently stationary.

It is unclear yet if anyone has been injured but the road is completely blocked and no traffic is able to pass through at this moment in time.

Essex Police are expected to provide details on the incident in the next 30 minutes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Officers from Highways England are also on the scene and said normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.45pm and 3pm.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive them from the emergency services.

In the meantime, keep up to date using our social media channels by liking us on Facebook or following us on Twitter.

Download the East Anglian Daily Times breaking news app by clicking here.

