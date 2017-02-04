Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motor cruiser comes off trailer on A12 northbound close to Shell garage near Ardleigh

12:45 04 February 2017

Vehicle and boat jackknife on A12 northbound at Ardleigh. Image: Simon Davis

Vehicle and boat jackknife on A12 northbound at Ardleigh. Image: Simon Davis

Archant

A motor cruiser has come off its trailer on the northbound A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Comment

Witnesses say the accident is blocking both lanes and traffic has stopped in both directions.

They say both the vehicle and the motor cruiser jackknifed across the carriageway.

The crash happened close to the Shell garage near junction 29 for Ardleigh just before 12pm.

Emergency services have been called to the scene and northbound traffic is currently stationary.

It is unclear yet if anyone has been injured but the road is completely blocked and no traffic is able to pass through at this moment in time.

Essex Police are expected to provide details on the incident in the next 30 minutes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Officers from Highways England are also on the scene and said normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.45pm and 3pm.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive them from the emergency services.

In the meantime, keep up to date using our social media channels by liking us on Facebook or following us on Twitter.

Download the East Anglian Daily Times breaking news app by clicking here.

Keywords: Essex Police Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Motor cruiser comes off trailer on A12 northbound close to Shell garage near Ardleigh

22 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Vehicle and boat jackknife on A12 northbound at Ardleigh. Image: Simon Davis

A motor cruiser has come off its trailer on the northbound A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day

36 minutes ago Connor McLoone
Starlings on an aerial in Dedham. Picture: Peter Burn

This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.

Opinion: How much do you spend on takeaway coffee each year? One woman reveals £400 bill

12:00 Sheena Grant
How much do you spend on coffee each year?

I like to think I’ve had some success since I’ve been trying to live more thriftily, writes Sheena Grant.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

11:51 Emily Townsend
David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

On the drag, on the huh, driv for drove and writ for wrote – most of these sayings will be familiar to anyone who lives in Suffolk.

Men armed with knives target Colchester shop twice in four days

09:23 Adam Howlett
Police are investigating two attempted robberies in Colchester they believe are linked

Police are appealing for information following two attempted robberies at a Colchester shop.

Council warns of business A-boards ‘health and safety’ risk in Bury St Edmunds

09:00 Mariam Ghaemi
A-boards at the top of St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds

The rising number of advertising boards in Bury St Edmunds has sparked the council to warn businesses of the risks of obstructing the walkway.

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

09:14 Andrew Clarke
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Most read

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Updated: Sudbury sinkhole repairs to take another two weeks

The sinkhole that sprung up in Newton Road, Sudbury, last month.

Is that a ‘Van’ Gogh?! Artistic delivery driver’s moving homage to Ed Sheeran

Rick Minns in front of Framlingham Castle, with the picture on his van inspired by Ed Sheeran and the song 'Castle on the Hill'

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Opinion: Mark Murphy - Join the sock race and help Red Nose Day raise millions for good causes

I was pleased to see Suffolk star Ed Sheeran involved in Red Nose Day. He went to Liberia to visit the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash. Photo: PA.

Food review: Great cocktails and fine dining at The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds

The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24