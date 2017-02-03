Motorcross stunts and bored lions - see this week’s winning iwitness challenge photo
14:43 03 February 2017
Archant
How do you convey mood in a photo? That was the question we asked our iwitness community this week and they responded with an eclectic selection of photos.
The photos have truly explored the subject, showing everything from boredom and indifference to confidence and love.
It made for a great collection of photos but this week’s is Brian Smith who sent in this photo of the Bold Dog stunt team in action, showing they have the confidence to pull off a trick in mid-air.
We want to thank everyone who submitted a photo for this challenge, here are just a few of our favourites images from the week - which is your top picture?
Next week’s challenge is darkness, we want to see what happens when you try limiting the light in photos to create unique effects. This challenge is definitely open to interpretation and we look forward to seeing your entries.
Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.