Motorcyclist dies in Needham collision

PUBLISHED: 20:19 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:19 27 October 2018

High Road heading towards Needham, near the town of Diss Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

High Road heading towards Needham, near the town of Diss Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police have confirmed that a man in his 50’s died following a collision close to the town of Diss.

The crash happened yesterday, Friday, October 26, on High Road.

Officers were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a collision between a blue and white Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Audi A4 car.

The rider of the bike, a man aged in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Road closures were put in place and after the vehicles were recovered it was reopened.

Norfolk Constabulary are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

They are particularly keen to talk to anyone who saw the manner of driving of any vehicle prior to the incident or may have any dash camera footage of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt Peter Howlett of the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting reference number 387 of 26 October.

