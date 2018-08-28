Motorcyclist, 54, dies in collision with car

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.

The 54-year-old man died following a collision with an Audi on The Street in Brockdish, between Diss and Harleston, at 7.10pm last night (Friday, October 26, 2018).

An air ambulance was called to the scene, and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Diss and Harleston to free people from the vehicles.