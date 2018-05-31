Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A140 with child in car

A motorist caught speeding on the A140 in Suffolk was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, police have said.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Unit tweeted that a vehicle was stopped travelling at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A140 at Coddenham.

The unit added that a young child in the back of the vehicle was not sat on or in any form of child booster seat, and the driver tested positive for cannabis.