Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A140 with child in car
PUBLISHED: 21:01 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 21:01 19 August 2018
Archant
A motorist caught speeding on the A140 in Suffolk was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, police have said.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Unit tweeted that a vehicle was stopped travelling at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A140 at Coddenham.
The unit added that a young child in the back of the vehicle was not sat on or in any form of child booster seat, and the driver tested positive for cannabis.
