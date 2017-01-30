Motorist drives off after crashing into young woman pushing pram in Milton Road East, Lowestoft

Police are appealing for information Sarah Lucy brown

A driver failed to stop after crashing into a young woman who was pushing a child in a pram, Suffolk police said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The young pedestrian is reported to have suffered “minor injuries” when she was struck while walking on the pavement in Milton Road East, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary has appealed for the driver of a white car, which had been parked in a bay but was allegedly being driven away when it hit the woman.

“The vehicle didn’t stop but was driven off towards Alexandra Road,” a police spokesman said.

“The young woman sustained bruising to her thigh in the incident.”

It is thought a woman in her 30s or 40s was driving the white car. Police are appealing for her, or anyone who may have information about who she is, to come forward. The incident happened at around 3pm on Friday January 6.

People with information are asked to call Suffolk police on 101.