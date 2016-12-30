Motorist escapes injury after car crashes into hedge in Hasketon, Suffolk

Police were called to the crash Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A motorist in Hasketon near Woodbridge escaped injury after a crash in which their car ended up ploughing through a hedge and into a garden.

Suffolk police officers were called shortly before 8.45am to Mill Lane near the Watery Lane junction to reports that a Ford Fiesta Zetec had gone off the road, through a hedge and into a nearby garden.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was injured and there was minimal damage during the incident, but did leave the road partially blocked for a short period of time.

It is not yet clear what the cause of the incident was.