Traffic delays in central Ipswich

Drivers may held up by temporary traffic lights on Woodbridge Road

Motorists are being warned of disruption caused by roadworks on the A1071 (Woodbridge Road), near to St Helen’s Primary School.

Drivers heading to work in central Ipswich this morning can expect delays on and around Woodbridge Road, as work is done to widen the footpath and construct a new Toucan crossing.

The work is taking place between the junction with Palmerston Road and the junction with Argyle Street, near to St Helen’s Primary School and the Regent Theatre.

Woodbridge Road is closed heading westbound – with motorists diverted to alternative routes. The eastbound road remains open one way.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation from today until Wednesday, August 22, opposite the junction with Lacey Street – and are expected to cause some disruption.

Have you been caught in serious traffic congestion this morning – due to an accident or other disruption?