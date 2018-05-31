Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic delays in central Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 07:16 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:48 20 August 2018

Drivers may held up by temporary traffic lights on Woodbridge Road (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers may held up by temporary traffic lights on Woodbridge Road (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Motorists are being warned of disruption caused by roadworks on the A1071 (Woodbridge Road), near to St Helen’s Primary School.

Drivers heading to work in central Ipswich this morning can expect delays on and around Woodbridge Road, as work is done to widen the footpath and construct a new Toucan crossing.

The work is taking place between the junction with Palmerston Road and the junction with Argyle Street, near to St Helen’s Primary School and the Regent Theatre.

Woodbridge Road is closed heading westbound – with motorists diverted to alternative routes. The eastbound road remains open one way.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation from today until Wednesday, August 22, opposite the junction with Lacey Street – and are expected to cause some disruption.

• Have you been caught in serious traffic congestion this morning – due to an accident or other disruption? Let us know by e-mailing amy.gibbons@archant.co.uk

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Yesterday, 23:47 Jake Foxford
Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.

Man arrested in connection with rape reported at RiZe music festival

Yesterday, 23:45 Jake Foxford
The incident was reported at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford Picture: Press Association Images/Edward Smith

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape at Chelmsford’s RiZe festival this weekend.

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Yesterday, 21:03 Jake Foxford
Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Three days of festivities ended with a bang as Aldeburgh Carnival filled the streets of one of Suffolk’s most picturesque seaside towns.

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

Yesterday, 20:52 Adam Howlett
The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has pleaded guilty to causing a crash which claimed the life of his best friend.

Thieves snatch vital car parts from Colchester charity vans

Yesterday, 23:58 Jake Foxford
The vans have been rendered unusable by the vandals and furniture collections have now been delayed. Picture: ST HELENA HOSPICE

A Colchester-based hospice was struck by criminals who stole crucial catalytic converters from their vans – rendering them useless.

Man finishes record-breaking bid for Sealand glory – but another swimmer beats him to it

Yesterday, 23:55 Dominic Moffitt
Richard arrives on the beach at Felixstowe channeling Scotty's spirit with the British flag Picture: FACEBOOK RICHARD ROYAL

In a race not unlike Scott’s to the South Pole, two men have battled to become the first to swim from the micronation of Sealand back to Suffolk’s shores.

Excessive speed a factor in death of motorcyclist on A12, inquest hears

Yesterday, 18:05 Adam Howlett
Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

A Suffolk coroner has urged motorcyclists to stick to the highway code after hearing that excessive speed could have contributed to the death of a 24-year-old man in a crash on the A12 last year.

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24