Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council Archant

The number of abandoned cars in the St Edmundsbury borough has quadrupled in less than a year, it has been revealed, with one car left for so long mould began growing on its steering wheel.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council yesterday confirmed it had recently prosecuted two men – one from Bury St Edmunds and one from Haverhill – for failing to collect their vehicles.

The prosecutions came as the council has had to collect an unprecedented number of abandoned vehicles – 51 in 2016/17 compared to just 12 in the whole of the previous year.

Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close, in Bury, admitted to magistrates in Ipswich he abandoned a Renault Clio registered in his name.

Day had received a removal warning notice and visits by a council enforcement officer but still did not remove the vehicle from the roadside.

“It had been stationary for so long that mould had formed around the steering wheel, and had neither road tax nor valid MOT when removed by the council in August, 2016,” said a borough spokeswoman.

The council did not confirm where the vehicle was abandoned within the borough.

Day was fined £500 and also ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and full costs of £927.50 – a total of £1,477.50.

On the same day at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, on January 10, Derren Harrison, 28, of Boxford Court, Haverhill, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, plus costs of £1,320 – a total of £2,046.

Harrison did not attend his hearing and the case was proven in his absence.

Again, the council has been unable to confirm exactly where the vehicle was abandoned. Like Day, Harrison also received a removal warning notice for his abandoned Mazda and visits from an enforcement officer but did nothing.

It had been left without road tax – a SORN was in place and had no valid MOT. It was removed last April.

“The simple message is to arrange for the safe disposal of your unwanted vehicle,” the borough’s cabinet member for operations Peter Stevens said last night.

“Make sure your vehicle is taken to, or collected by, an authorised and registered company or individual. This avoids the risk of incurring trouble and expense through prosecution and avoids unnecessary cost to the taxpayer.”

A council spokeswoman last night said the abandoned vehicles tended to be left in communal parking bays, outside the owners’ houses on roads, in laybys or by the roadside.

They are even sometimes left in borough council car parks, she said.

She added there seemed to be a “reluctance” among some owners to arrange for their vehicle to be collected.

The council has not collected this number of vehicles for several years so has not had to issue penalty notices and prosecute people until the past year.