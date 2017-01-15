Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

MP shares sympathy for family and friends of dog walker who died in cliff collapse tragedy at Thorpeness

10:44 15 January 2017

The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

Archant

A Suffolk MP has offered words of condolence following the death of a man who was crushed underneath a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness yesterday afternoon.

Comment
The rescue scene in ThorpenessThe rescue scene in Thorpeness

Police, paramedics, firefighters and the coastguard attended the scene at about 1.25pm, and were joined in the desperate rescue attempt by members of the public.

The search also involved a rescue helicopter from Lydd and Aldeburgh lifeboat station.

The coastline at Thorpeness. Photo: Mike Page.The coastline at Thorpeness. Photo: Mike Page.

The man, believed to be in his late 50s, had died by the time rescuers were able to reach him. His dog was also trapped but survived.

One eyewitness said: “The emergency service response was tremendous. There were 50 or 60 people who were desperately trying to dig the man free.”

The scene at Thorpeness, as rescuers attempted to free a man trapped underneath a collapsed cliff. Photo: Nick Boulter.The scene at Thorpeness, as rescuers attempted to free a man trapped underneath a collapsed cliff. Photo: Nick Boulter.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: “This is a tragic incident, highlighting the risks of walking on or under crumbling cliffs, particularly after the tidal surge and strong winds we experienced on Friday.

“My sympathy goes to his family and friends.”

The scene at Thorpeness, as rescuers attempted to free a man trapped underneath a collapsed cliff. Photo: Nick Boulter.The scene at Thorpeness, as rescuers attempted to free a man trapped underneath a collapsed cliff. Photo: Nick Boulter.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at around 1pm to say a man was trapped at the cliffs.

“A man and his dog were partially trapped by a section of the cliff face.

“Five fire engines went to the scene who, along with coastguard, RNLI, members of the public and police, all helped out.”

UK Coastguard received multiple 999 calls reporting the cliff fall.

Bev Allen, Maritime Operations Controller for the UK Coastguard, said: “This was a large scale search and rescue effort in which multiple agencies worked together to free the trapped person.

“We would remind people to be mindful when out walking on the coast. Standing on cliff edges and at the base of a cliff are dangerous places to be as it is impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.”

Police are treating the death as non-suspicious and will prepare a file for the coroner.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

House in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea devastated by fire

10:22 Gemma Mitchell
Scene of house fire in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea. Picture by: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service.

A family have been left homeless after a fire “completely destroyed” their house in the early hours of this morning.

‘I ran for my life from man I believe was Tattingstone Suitcase murderer’

10:00 Colin Adwent
Detectives look at the body of Bernard Oliver, whose body was found in a field at Tattingstone

A Suffolk man is convinced he had a chilling encounter with the Tattingstone suitcase murderer just two days before Bernard Oliver’s dismembered body was found 50 years ago today.

Inquests open into deaths of Suffolk men Stuart Cullen and Peter Heathcote killed in Tunisian beach massacre

9 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Sousse victims Stuart Cullen and Philip Heathcote

Two Suffolk men were killed when a gunman opened fire on a Tunisian beach in 2015 – inquests into their deaths are due to open today.

E-fit issued after attempted break-in in Braintree

31 minutes ago
E-fit issued after attempted burglary in Willingale Road, Braintree. Image: Essex Police

Police have issued an e-fit following an attempted burglary.

Man battling drink and drug demons abused people in Ipswich Subway concession

32 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

A man battling alcohol and drug demons has admitted abusing people in Polish and Russian at an Ipswich Subway concession.

Where are some of the cheapest places to buy fuel today?

10:04 Edmund Crosthwaite
Morrisons Petrol Station in Sproughton. Stock image

Motoring is an expensive business, even if you only use you car for a short journey to and from work each day.

Three possible routes for the northern bypass around Ipswich have been revealed - see here

09:27 Paul Geater
Where will the Northern Bypass go?

Today the potential routes for the northern bypass - taking traffic away from Ipswich town centre - have been revealed but it could take at least 15 years for any work on a new road to start.

Most read

‘Drastic accident’ could not have been foretold – community stunned after man dies in Thorpeness cliff collapse

The scene on the beach at Thorpeness, where a cliff collapsed at high tide, resulting in the death of a man

Monday verdict: First big step towards ending the apathy at Ipswich Town

Tom Lawrence, team-mates and fans in the North Stand celebrate the loanee's second goal of the game against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

House in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea devastated by fire

Scene of house fire in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea. Picture by: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service.

Ipswich driver responsible for death of Mike Ashton in road crash is spared jail

Bradley Soden leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court

Three possible routes for the northern bypass around Ipswich have been revealed - see here

Where will the Northern Bypass go?

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Monday verdict: First big step towards ending the apathy at Ipswich Town

Tom Lawrence, team-mates and fans in the North Stand celebrate the loanee's second goal of the game against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

Video: 11 reasons to be cheerful in Suffolk on Blue Monday

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is the perfect film to lift your spirits in January. Picture: Dale Robinette

Fears in the Care Homes Sector regarding the national living wage

Panel for Ashtons Legal care homes seminar
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24