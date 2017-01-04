MP Will Quince condemns van parking ban on Stanway development as “step too far”

Colchester MP Will Quince

A van parking ban in a Stanway housing development has been condemned as a “step too far” by Colchester MP Will Quince.

Oakwood Meadows was built by Persimmon Homes, who put the restrictive covenant on the property, stopping anyone from parking trade vehicles in the estate.

It was reported that a worker, who was about to buy a house on the development, had to walk away from the deal last minute when he found out about the rules.

Mr Quince, who used to be a property solicitor, said: “I do get why restrictive covenants can be really useful on some estates, for vehicles of a certain size or parking on the side of the road, I can get that, but why not on their own driveway? I think this is a step too far.

“The developers have actually been quite clear that it is for the amenity on the estate, which means for other houses there, and with many houses on the estate it could be it is too narrow – but people get deliveries with vans so that’s a bit of a rubbish argument.

“What we need to do is challenge the developers to say, really do you think this is necessary? It’s putting your customers off.

“We have to ask the question, if the tradesmen who use vans for their livelihoods are good enough to build the estate, why aren’t they good enough to live in it?”

Covenants are often used for things such as set parking, letting, and types of pets.

A spokesman from Persimmon said: “We build residential developments which are designed for the parking of cars and not commercial vehicles.

“This covenant is not at all unusual for new developments.

“It is in place to protect the amenity of the area for other residents.”