Multi-academy trust promises results as rural primaries form new partnership

11:15 05 December 2016

Yoxford and Middleton primary schools have formed an academy. Top: Andrew Aalders Dunthorne and Sam Cutler. L-R Esther Karaboce, Kaitlyn Geraghty, Maddie Pearce, Skye Coote and Molly Panton.

Sarah Lucy brown

Two rural schools have turned a chapter in their histories after reforming under a new partnership.

Yoxford and Middleton primary schools have formed an academy. Interim Head teacher Sam Cutler with some of the pupils at Middleton. L-R Luca Ford, Macy Mae Pickett, Merran Fairhurst, George Long, Malik Amzad and Francesca Moss.Yoxford and Middleton primary schools have formed an academy. Interim Head teacher Sam Cutler with some of the pupils at Middleton. L-R Luca Ford, Macy Mae Pickett, Merran Fairhurst, George Long, Malik Amzad and Francesca Moss.

Yoxford and Middleton primary schools formed half of the former BMPY Federation – pulled apart after Ofsted inspectors branded all four of its schools ‘inadequate’ or in need of improvement.

While Yoxford Primary School took in pupils from Peasenhall – issued a formal notice of closure in September – and formed its own partnership with Middleton, a fourth school in the federation, Bramfield, joined the Church of England’s multi-academy trust.

Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, chief executive of the Waveney Valley Partnership Federation, which created a trust to run school in Harleston and Hoxne, promised both schools would return to once ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ ratings.

“As a multi-academy trust supporting small rural primary schools, we think we have a model to share leadership, management and professional development that works,” he said.

“We have already seen significant infrastructure investment, with the introduction of IT to improve delivery in the classroom.

“Yoxford and Middleton will continue to function as two primary schools – and we want to extend provision to children and develop a wider creative curriculum, by introducing things like fencing and Latin.”

Mr Aalders-Dunthorne said the schools can expect a period of two years before inspectors return, allowing the trust to “embed and develop systems that will show the impact of outcomes”.

“We’re carrying out our own routine ‘mock-sted’ inspections on an almost monthly basis. It means lots of rigour and paced change, managed in a sustainable way.

“There can be no doubt that anything less than a ‘good’ Ofsted rating will be unacceptable – a target we maintain for all of our schools and we should be judged as exceptional by our local communities.

“Staff are rising to the challenge but, like any change, it brings stresses and strains. One of my jobs is to ensure we manage that change in an open and transparent way.”

Mr Aalders-Dunthorn, who helped take St Edmund’s Primary School, in Hoxne, from special measures to a ‘good’ rating, said the trust had a track record of “rapid and sustained improvement”.

