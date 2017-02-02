Multi-million pound funding boost for Essex transport and education projects

Artist's impression of the new £10m Innovation Centre at the University of Essex Knowledge Gateway ©2015 Infinite 3D Ltd

Two education schemes in Colchester have been awarded £7million of Government cash.

The Colchester Institute will receive a £5m grant for a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Innovation Campus, while £2m has been pledged towards the first phase of a £10m Innovation Centre at the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway at the Wivenhoe campus.

The funding comes from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, which was today given a total of £102.65m for capital projects. Essex will receive a £24m share of that cash pot.

Other big projects in the county included £2.7m to develop and improve junction 8 on the M11, at Stansted Airport, and £3.5m for a Technical and Professional Skills Centre at the airport.

University of Essex registrar Bryn Morris said: “This funding will help us forge ahead with our plans for our Innovation Centre, which will offer a vibrant home to more than 50 start-up businesses.

“Those businesses will be able to benefit from practical, hands-on support and expertise which will help them to scale-up, and succeed. On their doorstep at our campus will be our world-class researchers, student and graduate talent, and excellent facilities.”

Preparatory work on the Innovation Centre started in the past few weeks.

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for economic growth, infrastructure and partnerships, said: “This funding, alongside our current efforts to improve the A120, are set to give a huge boost to the Essex economy for decades to come. Without improved road links and training, we risk de-stabilising future growth for Essex businesses.

“Today’s announcement will offer benefits to each and every resident across the county, as well as many who are yet to be born.

“I am certain that 2017 will go down as the year Essex won hard-fought funding and transformed its transport network for the better for decades to come.”

SELEP chairman Christian Brodie added: “This Growth Deal settlement is a huge boost for the South East economy.

“The additional funding that will be leveraged into the South East as a result of these investments is testament to the continued success of our area.”