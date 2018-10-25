‘We just want him to come home’ – mum of missing Chaz Thacker

Marie Thacker, mum of missing Cockfield 26-year-old Chaz Thacker, said she going through a "rollercoaster" of emotions Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker says she is going through “a real rollercoaster” of emotions as the search for her son continues.

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chaz Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chaz Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Around 30 people took part in an organised search for the missing 26-year-old on Wednesday and mum Marie Thacker said it was a “very emotional” day.

Chaz was last seen around noon on Tuesday, October 16, when he left home on his black and white off-road quad bike. He has not been seen since.

Mrs Thacker said: “The search was very emotional and took a lot out of me because you’re going over the same stuff over and over again.

“You get the positive wave that you’re doing something and you’re sending a group of people out to a location.

Chas Thacker's quad bike, which is painted black and white Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Chas Thacker's quad bike, which is painted black and white Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

“But when they come back and they haven’t found anything, you get that horrible wave of you’ve come to a dead end.

“It’s like, what do you do then? What do I do now to find him? It’s a real rollercoaster unfortunately.”

Mrs Thacker, who operates a catering van at Jewson building merchants in Bury St Edmunds called Burgerlicious, has been out searching every night with husband Mark.

The couple’s eldest son Jake, 30, has also been out looking for his brother.

Mum Marie Thacker, is looking to do further searches Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Mum Marie Thacker, is looking to do further searches Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

“It’s so out of character, everything was well at home and he was in a good place,” Mrs Thacker said.

“I want to get the message out there that Chaz is not in any trouble because if he sees any posters he may think he’s in trouble and that might have a negative effect.

“No-one’s angry, no-one’s mad and we understand that sometimes things get too much and if you take yourself off to have a breather then that’s OK.

“We just want him to come home. He’s got people who love him at home. It’s just so bizarre.”

Mrs Thacker and her sister Tara Farrant with the missing poster Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Mrs Thacker and her sister Tara Farrant with the missing poster Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Mrs Thacker added that she is due to meet police to go through the next steps in the investigation, but wanted to thank the public for their support so far.

“I want to say a big thank you,” she said. “We had a lot of really helpful and knowledgeable local people come out and help.

“One lady knew the area like the back of her hand and was marking areas on maps and contacting the farmers who owned the land.

“A lot of people have contacted me on social media to say they couldn’t make this search but if we did another one to let them know.

“We’ve still got a number of people going out independently but I feel as though the routes he used to take have been done and double done. “I do want to do another search but I want to wait until I’ve spoken to the police because I don’t want everyone doing the same thing.”

Mrs Thacker added that she is urging farmers, landowners, dog walkers, and horse riders around Cockfield, Lavenham, Thorpe Morieux and Felsham to remain vigilant.

Chaz is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jogging bottoms, a blue sweatshirt and brown boots.

He also has a teardrop tattoo under his right eye and a swallow tattoo on one of his hands.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.