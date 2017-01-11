Mum of fatal Suffolk road crash victim Laureen Hammond angered as killer driver is due to be released from prison

Laureen with her sister Keely Hammond Sarah Lucy brown

A mother has spoken of her anger that the partially-sighted teenage driver who killed her daughter is being released from prison after serving just half his sentence.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L-R Keely Hammond, Deborah Taylor, Jenny Larmer, Alan Taylor and Laureen Hammond L-R Keely Hammond, Deborah Taylor, Jenny Larmer, Alan Taylor and Laureen Hammond

Debbie Taylor says the past six years since her daughter Laureen Hammond’s death have been “a living nightmare” which has wrecked the family’s lives.

She said police liaison officers told her that Luke Burdakay, 19, who was registered blind, was suicidal and under the influence of drink and drugs when he ploughed into Laureen’s car, is being released from prison in the next month after serving six years of his 12-year sentence.

Ms Taylor said Laureen’s death had left her with mental and physical health problems, and she had had to move home to avoid going past the spot every day where the crash happened.

She said: “I didn’t think 12 years was reasonable at the time and I don’t now. And to hear that he will only serve half of his sentence is ridiculous.

Luke Burdakay, who was jailed for 12 years for the manslaughter of Laureen Hammond Luke Burdakay, who was jailed for 12 years for the manslaughter of Laureen Hammond

“If someone is given 12 years that should mean 12 years.

“When they said 12 years, we expected 12 years. We didn’t expect six. It doesn’t make sense that it should be shortened in this way – they should say from the start that it will only be six years. It is quite distressing. I am sure other families feel this way, too.

“In a month’s time his mother will have her son back. I will never get my daughter back.”

On February 3, 2011, Ms Taylor waved her daughter Laureen, 20, off as she left for her job as a care worker for the elderly at Glebe House in Hollesley, not realising it would be the last time she saw her alive.

Photographs of the wreckage of Laureen's car Photographs of the wreckage of Laureen's car

Burdakay’s car ploughed into Laureen’s Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of the B1083 and the C340 at Bromeswell – he was coming in the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road.

The force of the impact ripped off the side of Miss Hammond’s car and, despite wearing a seat belt, she was thrown out of the car into the road shortly before her car burst into flames. She suffered multiple injuries and died despite the efforts of emergency services.

Ipswich Crown Court was told Burdakay had left his mother’s home at Sutton Heath after a violent argument shortly before the crash and had taken his mother’s car without permission.

Burdakay was registered blind as a result of a congenital eye disorder – his mother estimated his vision at 15% – had been more than one and half times the legal drink-drive limit and had smoked cannabis on the day of the crash. He had never had any driving lessons or held a driving licence because of his eye problems.

The wreckage of Laureen's car The wreckage of Laureen's car

The court was told that after the accident he told police he had intended to kill himself by jumping off the Orwell Bridge or by crashing his car.

Ms Taylor, 50, who now lives in the Woodbridge area, said: “This has literally ruined our family’s lives. I can never forgive him.

“Everyone in the family has been affected, myself, Laureen’s brother and sister, nephews and nieces – the pain has not dimmed. I know they say time heals but it doesn’t. She was a huge part of our lives and we think about her every day.

“Songs she loved come on the radio, memories come back constantly, reminders, things she said.

Laureen Hammond at work Laureen Hammond at work

“I am on three tablets a day. My mental health and my physical health have gone so far downhill. It’s been one big rollercoaster. I suffer from anxiety now which I didn’t before, and depression.”

Ms Taylor described her daughter, known to them all as “Lollie”, as her “rock and best friend”. She was a caring, “beautiful, bright girl” who brought love, laughter and fun to her family – including sister Keely Hammond, 30, and brother Sam Hammond, 23 – and friends, and had a sparkle for life and so much to live for.

She was educated at Deben High School, Felixstowe, and had worked at Allonsfield House, in Campsea Ashe, before moving to Glebe House.

Ms Taylor said the family had been told Burdakay would be on probation until 2023 and was banned from Woodbridge, or contacting them.

Debbie Taylor, is angry that the man who killed her daughter ,Laureen Hammond, 20, in a crash is being let out of prison after serving only half his 12-year sentence Debbie Taylor, is angry that the man who killed her daughter ,Laureen Hammond, 20, in a crash is being let out of prison after serving only half his 12-year sentence

She said: “He has never sent a message to us to say he is sorry for what he did – it wouldn’t make it any better if he did; I wouldn’t accept it.”

Luke Burdakay

Like many other offenders who end up in Britain’s prisons, Luke Burdakay was always likely to spend only half his time in jail.

Laureen Hammond was killed in a car crash in Bromeswell Laureen Hammond was killed in a car crash in Bromeswell

The prison system allows inmates sentenced to more than four years to apply for parole when they will have served half their time.

Providing they have not broken any prison rules – for which they will serve extra days – most will be granted parole, or probation, and will be released to serve the rest of their sentence under the supervision of probation officers.

Burdakay, of Euston Road, Sutton Heath, and also of Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, admitted manslaughter and was sentenced to 12 years’ detention in a young offenders’ institution and banned from driving for 12 years.

He also admitted attempted robbery at the Trawler’s Catch Fish Shop in Saxmundham High Street in January 28, 2011, and was given a concurrent sentence of three years and four months.

Burdakay was able to apply up to six months before his earliest release date.

He would then have then been brought for a hearing before a three-member parole board, which would have examined what he had done in prison and what he planned to do on release, his behaviour in prison, why he was there, and what the judge said at sentencing.

They would also have looked at medical, psychiatric and psychological evidence, and crucially whether he was likely to commit more crime or was a danger to the public.

While on probation for the next six years, he will have regular meetings with his supervising officer to make sure he is keeping to the rules of his licence.

Any breach and he would be returned to prison.