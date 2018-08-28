Community centre made more accessible for disabled visitors

A Suffolk community centre has undergone improvements for disabled visitors.

Muntons, the Stowmarket malt manufacturer, donated £100 towards new accessibility equipment for the town’s community centre.

The business has also paid for new a new sign to reflect that the old ‘Muntons and Fison room’ in the centre has been renamed the ‘Muntons room’.

The room has recently been refurbished to include a kitchen area.

Muntons’ donation will go towards equipment to make the tables more accessible for wheel chair users.

Around 50 groups, clubs and organisations use the centre each year – with total visitor numbers of around 85,000.

The Muntons room is said to be particularly popular with sign language teachers, the Pop Chorus choir and AXIS, the support group for older people, including those with disabilities.

Centre manager Heather Tooke said: “I’ve been here 10 years and have seen the centre go from being an under used facility to one that is much loved and frequently used. I have immense pride for all that goes on here”

Melissa Abbott from Muntons added: “One of the rooms in the centre had always been known as the Munton and Fison room, a name which is quite out of date, so we decided to provide the centre with a shiny new ‘Muntons’ sign for the door and a donation of £100 towards new accessibility equipment for the room.

“Although no one could remember exactly when or why the room was given its name, they do know that originally Munton and Fison paid for carpeting and some wall pictures.“