Musical kin use talents to support education cause on double album

A musical father and daughter have taken a harmonious approach to supporting universal education.

Voices of Classical-Crossover is a double CD released to raise funds for the Iridaceae Foundation. Gerry Bremner, a classical crossover vocalist from Felixstowe, who performs as Il Tenore, submitted a track along with daughter Keely – a folk-fusion artist known as Forest.

The record has been released by the Iridaceae Foundation – established last August in place of a charity called Educate The World (UK).

‘Felixstowe’s Got Talent’ winner Mr Bremner’s version of Notte Di Luce features alongside Keely’s cover of Enya song, May It Be.

Mr Bremner, who also performs with classical vocal quartet Quattro Amici, said: “It’s nice to be working together, and with other independent artists, for a common goal. We each recorded, produced and submitted tracks free-of-charge.

“As independent artists, we’re both keen to put something back into our community – and there seems to be a growing fraternity of us trying to take collective responsibilty.”

Mr Bremner will soon be releasing an EP called Nato Per Cantare, followed by an album – Heart, Soul, Spirit.

Keely is currently studying for a master’s degree in music industry management and artist development at the University of West London.

As Forest, she recently released debut EP, Origins, and has begun work on further releases, blending Celtic and ‘Nordic noir’ influences.

The Iridaceae Foundation was set up to continue the work of Educate the World (UK) to help children lacking basic skills around the world.

Following the death of trustee Christine Brockway, the new project was launched to support more causes close to her heart, including anti-bullying, working with people with disabilities and mental illness, and supporting people with life-limiting illnesses.

The transition was formally made at a gala dinner, where performers included Il Tenore and Forest, before the launch of 38-track double CD The Voices of Classical-Crossover.

Foundation director, Dean Brockway said: “The charity was delighted when Il Tenore and Forest agreed to contribute tracks.

“We are busy planning a number of exciting events for 2017 and 2018, and hope Il Tenore and Forest will play a central role in many of these.”

The album is available to download and stream online with physical copies on sale at shop.iridaceaerecords.com.