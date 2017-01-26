Overcast

‘My family think I’m mad’ says Wickham Market vet ahead of 10 marathon challenge

12:29 26 January 2017

Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk

Brian Faulkner is running 10 marathons in 10 days in aid of charity.

Brian Faulkner is running 10 marathons in 10 days in aid of charity.

A veterinary surgeon from east Suffolk is preparing to take on 10 marathons in 10 days – in what his family is calling his “10th midlife crisis”.

Just two years ago, Brian Faulkner, from Hacheston, near Framlingham, rarely ran and was “starting to feel like my athletic days were behind me”.

But on Good Friday, the 46-year-old father-of-two will set out from John O’Groats in Scotland for the first leg of an epic challenge, which will visit far-flung destination across the British Isles, before finishing with the London Marathon on April 23.

Mr Faulkner, who runs Saxon Vets in Wickham Market, said he was inspired to undertake the athletic adventure after completing his first London Marathon last year. Realising it was “tough but doable” he decided to combine his new-found enthusiasm for running with a desire to revisit some of his past haunts, including his home country of Northern Ireland.

He has been training “better and smarter” but admits that as the date approaches, he is beginning to feel apprehensive.

“The training has become a lot more focused,” he said. “There’s a building feeling of excitement and wonder. It’s not yet become worry – but give it another couple of months and it might.”

Mr Faulkner says his wife Georgia, and their children Freya, 12, and Seth, 10, think he is “mad” but are supportive all the same.

“They’re not quite sure what’s wrong with me,” he added.

“As I get older I seem to be doing more of these unusual things.

“They think I’m now onto my 10th midlife crisis.”

During the challenge, Mr Faulkner will be joined by Carolyne Crowe, a veterinary surgeon from Gloucestershire.

Together they hope to raise £10,000 for the animal welfare charity Brooke – Action for Working Horses and Donkeys.

Mr Faulkner says he is not a “horsey” person, but believes the charity’s work to help working animals in the developing world is a worthy one.

The Ten2London challenge has secured several major sponsors, including veterinary and pet businesses, which means the pair’s costs are covered and all other donations go to the charity.

Visit here to make a donation or here to find out more about the charity.

