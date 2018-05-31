Former Oasis frontman in tribute to Aretha Franklin at first-ever RiZE Festival

Thousands of people cheered on major music acts as they took to the stage at the first ever RiZE Festival in Essex.

Chart-topping acts such as Rita Ora, Years and Years and Stereophonics performed at the inaugural event, which took place on Friday and Saturday at Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher headlined the festival on the Friday night, where he paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin who died on Thursday of pancreatic cancer.

Gallagher said she had the “best voice in the universe” before dedicating his performance of Oasis hit Live Forever to the legendary singer.

Stereophonics took to the stage on Saturday, where they performed their last UK gig before heading across the pond.

RiZE Festival replaced the long-running V Festival, which had taken place in the same venue for a decade.