Man admits to careless driving on A11

PUBLISHED: 14:32 31 October 2018

The A11. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The A11. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A Suffolk man will be sentenced in December after admitting careless driving on the A11.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Nadeem Arif, 27, of London Road South, Lowestoft, who was due to stand trial for driving dangerously on December 19 on the A11, which he denied.

However, before a jury was empanelled he pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of careless driving.

He also admitted possessing ketamine with intent to supply on December 19.

Judge John Devaux agreed to adjourn sentence until the week commencing December 3 for a pre-sentence report and a drug rehabilitation assessment after hearing that Arif had a long standing ketamine problem since the age of 17 and hadn’t previously had any intervention from the probation service.

Adjourning sentence Judge Devaux said he wasn’t reserving the case to himself and warned Arif that all sentencing options would be open to the court at the sentencing hearing.

