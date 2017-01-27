Partly Cloudy

Nearly £10m of European grants for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk up for grabs

08:36 27 January 2017

Mark Pendlington, chair of New Anglia LEP.

Mark Pendlington, chair of New Anglia LEP.

Archant

Nearly £10m of European funding is up for grabs for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk in 2017.

Calls for applications for the latest round of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) Growth Programme have now opened.

Of this, £4.17m will support food processing firms with grants from £60,000 to £1m.

For non-agricultural activity in Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)-designated rural areas, £3.06m will support rural business development through capital grants of £50,000 to £170,000.

A further £2.41m will improve rural tourism infrastructure through capital grants of £50,000 and £170,000 for projects such as visitor attractions, signage and footpaths.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership chairman Mark Pendlington said his organisation wanted to ensure maximum European Union funding for the region.

For information, contact Emma Taylor in Norfolk on 01603 222735, emma.taylor@norfolk.gov.uk or Matthew Jones in Suffolk on 07860 917014, matt.jones@suffolk.gov.uk .

