Nearly one in nine Suffolk motorists failed breath tests in Christmas crackdown

Pc Andy Masterson breathalyzes a motorist on the A140 at Stonham Parva. The breath test proved negative

More than 140 drink-drivers were caught in Suffolk during the police’s December crackdown, nearly double the number detained Norfolk, according to figures released today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of 142 motorists failed breathalysers in Suffolk - almost one in every nine tested, compared to 82 in Norfolk.

Officers in the county also arrested more suspected drug drivers (43) than their Norfolk counterparts (35).

Police conducted 2,649 breath tests in the two counties between December 1 and December 31.

Suffolk’s fail rate equated to 10.7% out of 1,329 tests. In 2015 police conducted nearly 600 more tests (1,920) with a fail rate of 9%.

Norfolk’s equivalent figures were 6.2% fails from 1,320 tests in 2016. There were 6.3% fails in 2015 - 90 motorists out of 1,429 tested.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “It’s always disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, although it is a minority.

“Dozens of people caught during the campaign would have started 2017 with a minimum 12 to 18 month driving ban, which will have massive implications on their professional and social lives.

“We try and carry out as many breath tests as possible, while managing competing demands.

“Last month we dealt with several serious collisions and four fatal crashes in Suffolk while also providing support to operational policing for a number of high profile investigations.

“I accept we carried out fewer tests during this campaign but I can reassure the communities of Suffolk that enforcement and education around road safety is a priority and something we target all year round.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Every Christmas our message is the same and every year sadly there are still drivers that do not take heed, I find this extremely disappointing.

“It beggars belief that despite the obvious dangers, too many drivers still take to the road under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“All drivers need to understand that drink driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish.

“Too many people lose their lives on our roads and that’s why we have invested in extra roads policing – we’re doing all we can to keep our roads safe, we need everyone out on our county’s road to do the same.”