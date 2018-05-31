Illegal fishers caught on water park

A spot check of anglers found that four people were fishing illegally on a water park.

Fisheries enforcement officers from the Environment Agency patrolled Needham Market and Suffolk Water Park on Sunday, August 19.

The team Tweeted to say that 28 anglers were checked and that four were found to be fishing illegally.

The Environment Agency’s Anglia team urged people to who want to fish in Suffolk waters to make sure they are doing so legally by having a rod fishing licence.

Those fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line need a licence and must carry it with them when they are fishing, as they could face prosecution otherwise.

The maximum fine is £2,500, although children under 13 do not need a licence.

For children aged 13 to 16 a licence is free, although they still need to have one.