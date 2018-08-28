Partly Cloudy

New NHS trust board members appointed

PUBLISHED: 23:00 01 November 2018

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has appointed six new board members Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has appointed six new board members Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Six non-executive directors (NEDs) have been appointed to the board of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ENSEFT).

The newly merged trust runs both Colchester and Ipswich hospitals and will now have support from four new NEDs and two continuing in the post.

Carole Taylor-Brown, Eddie Bloomfield, Richard Spencer and Richard Youngs are the new NEDs joining the trust where as Julie Parker and Helen Taylor were previously NEDs at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals respectively.

The appointments of the NEDs, who hold the executive leadership of the trust to account, were made by the Council of Governors earlier this month.

Chair of ENSEFT David White said:“It is vitally important that we have external voices on the board to check and challenge our leadership and bring different experiences and life-skills to the top table.

“I am confident our NEDs will do an excellent job.”

