New track taking shape to boost the freight link to the Port of Felixstowe

Network Rail engineers have started laying new track in the Trimley area to increase the capacity of the line to Felixstowe port. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

Network Rail has started laying a second track beside the existing line at Trimley to help increase the capacity of the line to the Port of Felixstowe.

The company’s army of engineers are working every weekend to double the track along part of the line which will allow more trains to use the route to the port – hopefully taking more lorries off the A14.

Just under a mile of extra track will be laid – and this will allow an extra 10 freight trains a day in each direction to use the line to the port. Each train can take up to 76 lorries off the road.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “We are making huge progress on this new section of track which will improve the strategic freight network as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“This work is essential to increase the number of freight services using the railway while also improving reliability for passengers.”