New chairman appointed for Visit Essex

Visit Essex has appointed Peter Murphy as its new chairman of the board for the next three years.

Mr Murphy has been a board member since 2013, and takes over from George Kieffer, who will remain on the board while its transition to a new business model takes place.

Mr Murphy said: “It is an honour to have been elected as chairman by the board and I am excited about what the future has in store for Visit Essex and our beautiful county.

“I am passionate about our local economy and community which has so much to offer, and I will be working closely with the Visit Essex team to continue to profile Essex as a major up-and-coming tourist destination.”

Mr Murphy owns and manages the Lifehouse Spa and Hotel in Thorpe-le-Soken, with previous management roles at Macdonald Hotels, Park Lane Hotel in London and ONE Spa in Edinburgh, as well as roles elsewhere in Europe.