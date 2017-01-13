Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

New foster families needed in Essex to support unaccompanied asylum seeking children

12:35 13 January 2017

Essex County Council

Essex County Council

Archant

Unaccompanied asylum seeking children entering Essex this year will soon need foster families to care for them and provide a loving home.

Comment

In light of increased demand, Essex County Council are recruiting around 100 new families to help the children entering Essex in 2017.

Potential carers must have a spare bedroom, be financially stable, and be available when the child is not at school.

People who can accommodate sibling groups, youngsters over the age of ten, or those with disabilities are especially needed.

Local training, support, and a competitive financial package are given to people who volunteer.

Essex County Councillor for adults and children, Dick Madden, said: “Our foster carers play a vital role in providing safe and loving homes for children in care in Essex.

“There is no doubt that fostering can be challenging and it is not for everyone, but it is incredibly rewarding and makes a huge difference to the lives of young people.

“If you’re interested and want to find out more then the start of a new year could be the ideal time.

“We hold regular information events throughout the county and enquiries can also be made online.”

The next information day is tomorrow (January 14), at 2pm in Essex House, Colchester Business Park.

On January 21 there is an event in Harlow, at the Latton Bush Centre, and on January 28 there is an event in Chelmsford, at County Hotel.

For more information, click here

Keywords: Essex County Council Essex County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Youth club building revival a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Woodbridge

Yesterday, 19:45 Tom Potter
Caroline Page addresses a meeting to discuss the future of Woodbridge Youth Centre

Efforts to create a “legacy for future generations” were set in motion as groups gathered to plot the resurrection of a condemned community hub.

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Yesterday, 16:19 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

One of a pair of wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich last night has been found safe and well with help from a member of the public - although the other is still on the loose.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

Yesterday, 16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Heartbeat’s artwork brightens cardiac clinic rooms at Ipswich Hospital

Yesterday, 15:07 Andrew Hirst
Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk)

Art by members of a cardiac support group has been used to brighten a Suffolk hospital’s heart clinic.

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Yesterday, 14:37 Tom Potter & Lauren Everitt
Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

A man has died after a cliff collapsed on the Suffolk coast earlier this afternoon.

Supporters club from Germany travel to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues

Yesterday, 14:07 Adam Howlett
Düsseldorf Fortuna supporters are visiting Portman Road to cheer on the Blues today

Two coach loads of football fans from Düsseldorf in Germany have made the long trip to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues as they take on Blackburn today.

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

Yesterday, 14:07 Andrew Hirst
A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

A Suffolk doctor claims the county has a “huge problem” with obesity, which is reaching “epidemic proportions”.

Most read

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Framlingham mum in £16,000 baby milk fraud given suspended jail sentence by Ipswich judge

Ipswich Crown Court.

Gallery: Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Match report: Ipswich Town 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 – Another Tom Lawrence wonder goal seals entertaining victory

Ipswich players rush to celebrate with goalscorer Tom Lawrence. Photo: James Ager

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24