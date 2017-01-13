New foster families needed in Essex to support unaccompanied asylum seeking children

Unaccompanied asylum seeking children entering Essex this year will soon need foster families to care for them and provide a loving home.

In light of increased demand, Essex County Council are recruiting around 100 new families to help the children entering Essex in 2017.

Potential carers must have a spare bedroom, be financially stable, and be available when the child is not at school.

People who can accommodate sibling groups, youngsters over the age of ten, or those with disabilities are especially needed.

Local training, support, and a competitive financial package are given to people who volunteer.

Essex County Councillor for adults and children, Dick Madden, said: “Our foster carers play a vital role in providing safe and loving homes for children in care in Essex.

“There is no doubt that fostering can be challenging and it is not for everyone, but it is incredibly rewarding and makes a huge difference to the lives of young people.

“If you’re interested and want to find out more then the start of a new year could be the ideal time.

“We hold regular information events throughout the county and enquiries can also be made online.”

The next information day is tomorrow (January 14), at 2pm in Essex House, Colchester Business Park.

On January 21 there is an event in Harlow, at the Latton Bush Centre, and on January 28 there is an event in Chelmsford, at County Hotel.

For more information, click here