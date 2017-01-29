New homes, hotels and restaurants for Ipswich’s riverside at Grafton Way

Proposed development of land next to Grafton Way, Ipswich.

One of the largest development sites in central Ipswich has been sold – and could be used for scores of new homes as well as a hotel and restaurants.

The site on Grafton Way had been proposed as a location for a new Tesco superstore.

That scheme was controversially given planning permission six years ago – but was never developed after Tesco suffered during the economic slump.

Now it has been sold by Tesco’s development arm Spenhill to developers Plutus Estates who are preparing to unveil their vision for the site later this week.

No new planning application has yet been lodged with the borough council, but they have been involved in preliminary discussions with planning officials.

They will be showing off their plans for the site at an exhibition at the Novotel in Ipswich on Thursday between 4pm and 7.30pm.

A spokeswoman for Plutus Estates said: “We’re looking forward to meeting local people about our ideas for Grafton Way next week.

“We are bringing forward a proposal that we strongly believe will have a hugely beneficial effect on this site and its surroundings, and make a major contribution towards the ongoing regeneration of Ipswich.

“We are keen to hear what local people think about our ideas and, wherever possible, we will incorporate feedback into our designs.”

Ipswich council local plan says the site should be used for a residential-led mixed use development, and since acquiring the site in autumn 2016, Plutus Estates has been preparing plans for the site in line with that.

The planning application is expected to be submitted later in the year – although it could then take some time to reach the council’s planning committee.

The substantial site extends from the skate park near Stoke Bridge to the Princes Street bridge – and includes the former rail freight yard and the site of the former B&Q store.

An Ipswich council spokesman confirmed talks had been taking place and said: “This is a welcome opportunity to hear more about this mixed scheme to develop a key site between the Waterfront, town centre and railway station and we look forward to receiving a planning application in the near future.”